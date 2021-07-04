Ghost Tree Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,029,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,320,050. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.24 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

