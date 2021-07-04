Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $406.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.69. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.