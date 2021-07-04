SJA Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 210 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $73.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

