Mark Stevens Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mark Stevens decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of Mark Stevens’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mark Stevens’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 289,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $3,935,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 248,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $211.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,006. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.