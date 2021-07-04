Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires 6,806 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 1.1% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.16% of Equinix worth $95,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $800.50. 379,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $757.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

