Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 411,070 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4,110,700.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,070 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises approximately 3.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Pinterest worth $30,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 867.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. 6,732,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,295. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,321.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

