Shapiro Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 468,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after buying an additional 49,601 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 244,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 45.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

