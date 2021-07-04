The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Update

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,620,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 41,730,000 shares. Currently, 28.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

GEO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,876,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $867.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

