Short Interest in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Declines By 19.2%

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 203,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDVL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MedAvail by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in MedAvail by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. 24,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,018. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MedAvail will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

