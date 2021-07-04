Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 747 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.98. 9,060,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

