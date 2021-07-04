Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Raised by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the quarter. Carter’s comprises about 2.8% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 3.89% of Carter’s worth $152,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,155,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $4,891,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the period.

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.72. The stock had a trading volume of 305,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

