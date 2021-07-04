Shapiro Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 958,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,173,000. Ingredion accounts for 1.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 610,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.64 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

