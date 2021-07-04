CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 48,170 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. 5,591,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.