Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $57.20 Million Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,982 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 4.79% of IMAX worth $57,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after buying an additional 1,192,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $16,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $14,293,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $8,214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after buying an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 280,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,425. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

