Shapiro Capital Management LLC Takes $11.51 Million Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,157,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,503 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,151,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

ARKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arko in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ARKO remained flat at $$8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 494,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14. Arko Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.