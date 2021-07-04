Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.26.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.86. 1,543,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

