HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 55,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,466. The company has a market cap of $876.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

