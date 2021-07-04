Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce $18.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.80 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,698.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $87.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $89.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $240.96 million, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

ZGNX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.74. 792,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,052. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $990.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

