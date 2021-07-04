Abyss One Day Volume Tops $208,266.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $208,266.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

