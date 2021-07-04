AMEPAY (AME) Tops One Day Volume of $106,702.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $106,702.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00135184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00167999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,476.57 or 1.00116641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

