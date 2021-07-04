Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 721,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CryoLife by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CryoLife stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.17. 70,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.49 and a beta of 1.56. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

