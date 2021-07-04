Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,352 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Astec Industries worth $16,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 97,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

