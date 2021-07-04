Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,115 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after buying an additional 1,168,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,804,000 after buying an additional 659,501 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,665. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,606,760 shares of company stock worth $546,920,812. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

