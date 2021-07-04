Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,000. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.24. 4,171,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,963,097. The stock has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.