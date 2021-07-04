Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4,812.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $96,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $731.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.48 and a fifty-two week high of $733.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $689.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.