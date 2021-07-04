Markston International LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Markston International LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.5% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,818,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421,516. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

