Markston International LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Markston International LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up 2.2% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $19,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.68. 15,722,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,900,538. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

