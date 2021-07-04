Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,844 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40,844 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

