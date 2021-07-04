Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Avient worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $3,297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Avient by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.56. 268,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00. Avient Co. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

