Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 62,383 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,383 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $25,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $10,745,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.54. 149,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

