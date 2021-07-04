Ghost Tree Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 600,000 Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,923 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Kadmon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kadmon by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,586 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $14,699,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,217 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDMN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Kadmon stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.91. 1,577,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,377. The company has a market cap of $672.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

