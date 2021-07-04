Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stake Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,664 shares during the period. Cadence Bancorporation comprises about 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $34,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CADE. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 505,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.95. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

