Analysts Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $162.11

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 674,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $148.25. 1,501,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.55.

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

