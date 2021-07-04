Analysts Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $162.11

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
MCHP traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $148.25. 1,501,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.55.
Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
