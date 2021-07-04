Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $314,301.37 and approximately $6,688.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,173,262 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

