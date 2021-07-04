Quant (QNT) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Quant coin can now be bought for $80.41 or 0.00226727 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $970.78 million and $11.50 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

