Ghost Tree Capital LLC Takes Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,000. Viridian Therapeutics makes up 1.2% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000.

NASDAQ:VRDN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 2,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,978. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

