Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Endeavour Silver reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. 1,701,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

