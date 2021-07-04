Ghost Tree Capital LLC Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. TG Therapeutics comprises about 2.3% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 761,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,137. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

