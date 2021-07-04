Ghost Tree Capital LLC Lowers Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals comprises about 6.2% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $26,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,900 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after buying an additional 444,048 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 224,756 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 173,310 shares during the period.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 214,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,062. The company has a market cap of $848.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.