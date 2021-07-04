SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 17,005 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.52. 162,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,425. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.81. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $50.08.

