iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.12. 3,669,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

