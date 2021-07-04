Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.19% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,590,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 576.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $6,535,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,201. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

