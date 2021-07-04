Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Update

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DMLP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. 39,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,371. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

