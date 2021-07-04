Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Up 21.5% in June

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NRIM stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,135. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 140,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

