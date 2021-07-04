Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at $10,609,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. 598,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,997. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -9.37. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

