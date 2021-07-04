Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 108.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,215 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $51,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $468.17. 3,705,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,182. The company has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.