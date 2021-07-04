Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $72.92 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,404 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $72,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $593.07. 1,744,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $520.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.29 and a twelve month high of $594.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

