Stox Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Stox has a total market cap of $603,079.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stox coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stox has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00098025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00053621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.43 or 0.00766557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Stox Coin Profile

Stox (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,994,090 coins and its circulating supply is 50,599,697 coins. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.