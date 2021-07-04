MVL Price Tops $0.0125 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, MVL has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $162.80 million and approximately $24,515.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00053621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.43 or 0.00766557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.92 or 0.07904607 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,979,232,499 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

