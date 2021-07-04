Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $111,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $497.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.97. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $500.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.